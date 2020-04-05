Schererville resident's Chicago gallery presents webcasts with international artists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arica Hilton had a robust collection of art openings and exhibits planned for the spring season at her Chicago art gallery.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused cancellations and suspensions of all artistic, theatrical and musical presentations, Hilton's events at her Hilton|Asmus Contemporary gallery in Chicago's River North neighborhood have also been canceled.

But Hilton, a resident of Schererville, has come up with another way for the international artists she represents to connect with art fans. On April 2, she debuted a special series of webcasts featuring live streamed interviews and conversations with various international artists. The broadcast series accessed via the gallery's website and social media platforms is titled "Hilton|Asmus Live."

That first webcast starred National Geographic photographers, filmmakers and marine biologists Paul Nicklen and Christina Mittermeier.

"The artists are going to be in their homes and will be telling us how they're dealing with this time of imposed isolation and how they're coping," Hilton said. She added the artists will talk about their creative processes during this time and also about favorite art works, their body of work and even offer tours of their homes on occasion.