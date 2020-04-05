Schererville resident's Chicago gallery presents webcasts with international artists

Arica Hilton had a robust collection of art openings and exhibits planned for the spring season at her Chicago art gallery.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused cancellations and suspensions of all artistic, theatrical and musical presentations, Hilton's events at her Hilton|Asmus Contemporary gallery in Chicago's River North neighborhood have also been canceled.
But Hilton, a resident of Schererville, has come up with another way for the international artists she represents to connect with art fans. On April 2, she debuted a special series of webcasts featuring live streamed interviews and conversations with various international artists. The broadcast series accessed via the gallery's website and social media platforms is titled "Hilton|Asmus Live."
That first webcast starred National Geographic photographers, filmmakers and marine biologists Paul Nicklen and Christina Mittermeier.
"The artists are going to be in their homes and will be telling us how they're dealing with this time of imposed isolation and how they're coping," Hilton said. She added the artists will talk about their creative processes during this time and also about favorite art works, their body of work and even offer tours of their homes on occasion.
Hilton said the webcasts are also a way to let art lovers know that people are attempting to navigate through this trying and tragic time and still are getting involved in the creative process.
"We want to show people that people are living through this and not allowing fear to consume them," she said. "We thought we could just close our doors and wait for things to change. But we thought we can (and should) be proactive."
So the idea for the webcast was born.
Through the webcasts, Hilton said she also hopes people take away the idea that the arts are extremely far reaching and are "not just fluff." The arts are also important to understanding history, she said.
Hilton serves as the host of the webcasts, which will primarily be done from her home. She hosted the first one, though, from the Hilton|Asmus Contemporary gallery.
Upcoming artists in the series are:
• British wildlife photographer David Yarrow at 2 p.m. April 6. Gary Metzer, Head of Office at Southeby's Chicago office and Drew Watson, senior vice president, art services, Bank of America Private Bank will also be featured.
• Italian architect/artist/poet Marco Nereo Rotelli at 7:30 p.m. April 9
• Sculptors Blake Ward and Boky-Hackel Ward at 7:30 p.m. April 13
• Artist/photographer David Gamble at 7:30 p.m. April 16
To live stream the webcast series, visit hilton-asmus.com.