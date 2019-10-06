Visitors to Navy Pier will have the opportunity to see a unique exhibit.
The Ship of Tolerance art installation will be docked on the lawn at Navy Pier's Polk Bros. Park through Oct. 6.
"This is the perfect location for this ship. The city of Chicago has really embraced this project, " said Orliana Morag, ambassador for the Ship of Tolerance.
The Ship of Tolerance, presented by the Ilya and Emilia Kabakov Foundation, in conjunction with Expo Chicago, is an art installation which carries a mission of educating and uniting youth from different backgrounds, cultures and economic classes through art.
"My grandparents came up with the idea in 2005," said Morag, who is the granddaughter of the Kabakovs. Morag said the ship is 65-feet long and puts the spotlight on the different interpretations of tolerance.
The ship's sails are stitched together with drawings painted on silk done by school children from different cultures.
Morag said this is a good time to showcase an installation such as this because we're currently in such divisive times. She said the ship's message helps us accept more of what we have in "common" than our differences. And it's also meant to help people respect the differences.
The ship has traveled to various locations, including Venice, Switzerland, Germany and Russia.
"In some locations, it's been up for a year," she said. This is the first time the art installation has come to Chicago.
"The feedback on the ship has overwhelmingly been positive," Morag said. "It has an important message."
Visit navypier.org or shipoftolerance.org.