For Windy City artist Matthew Kaplan, his photographs depicting the dilapidated structures in East Chicago’s Marktown neighborhood for South Shore Arts’ “Haunts” exhibit is much more than a showcase of his artistic prowess.
“I’m not happy about what’s happening in Marktown and it’s more of a call to arms,” he said. “I think people need to be aware of what’s happening to one of the Calumet Region’s great architectural landmarks.”
Kaplan is one of 14 photographers from and beyond the Region who have contributed original works for “Ruins.” A reception for the exhibit is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 3 at South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
“Haunts” is the second of “Urban Legends,” a two-part exhibit series brought to South Shore Arts. The first, “Indy Windy: A Love Story,” featured the works of more than 100 artists and highlighted their experiences and art processes. “Indy” opened last fall and ran at South Shore Arts Gallery through January.
Selected pieces of “Indy” are on display at multiple Gary venues, including the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center and Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’ s Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, through March 10.
“Haunts” is curated by John Cain, South Shore Arts executive director.
A photographer who was raised in Whiting-Robertsdale and currently resides in Chicago, Kaplan’s contributions to “Haunts” are photographs of deteriorating structures in Marktown.
“It’s a fantastic cluster of architectural gems, basically, and it’s falling apart,” Kaplan said. “It’s some kind of a historical district, but I don’t believe it’s being preserved in a meaningful way.
Last week, Kaplan was able to review his works alongside those of his fellow “Haunts” lensmen and lenswomen.
“It’s a spectacular exhibit,” Kaplan said. “There’s an amazing amount of work by photographers who have devoted a lot of energy to documenting the decaying building, and not just in Gary, but in Hammond and East Chicago, some in Chicago and some even further.”
“Haunts” is scheduled to run at South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts through April 21.
South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.