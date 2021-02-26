South Shore Arts offerings free arts programming online, including a ceramics demonstration

South Shore Arts is offering instructional and educational Arts in Focus programming online via Zoom and YouTube next month.

Founded in 1996 by retired Hammond educator Rita M. Ray, the Arts in Focus program is an ongoing series of free arts presentations from artists who work in a variety of mediums.

In March, Summer Scharringhausen will discuss her series of paintings on art and motherhood, Piotr Szyhalski will share his COVID_19: Labor Camp Report posters, and Ryan Bennett will demonstrate how to create pottery.

Scharringhausen will give a talk about her work from 7 to 8 p.m. March 4.

"For the past two years, Summer Scharringhausen has created a collection of paintings that serve as the visual journal of one mother, depicting a variety of moments and emotions through the media of permanent ink and watercolor," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Scharringhausen is a Northwest Indiana artist and the Director of Education at South Shore Arts. She will share her recent body of work about success and failure, love and depression, support and judgment, joy and exhaustion via a virtual exhibition of her artwork and open a dialogue about other stories and experiences through art."