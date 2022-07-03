South Shore Arts presents 'Nature Lovers' exhibit

Art fans who are also fond of nature will enjoy the latest exhibit housed at South Shore Arts in Munster.

"Nature Lovers" continues to Aug. 27 at South Shore Arts at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.

"This is a perfect show for the summer," said Brandon Johnson, gallery coordinator of Munster's South Shore Arts. The topic of nature, he added, fits right into the season. "It's a very family friendly show and it's a pleasant looking show through and through," he added.

"Nature Lovers" was curated by Linda Dorman and Tom Torluemke of the team of Dorman + Torluemke. Johnson said the duo are currently working as guest curators at South Shore Arts. They'll curate exhibits in Munster and Hammond at Substation No. 9.

Johnson said there are nine artists featured in the exhibit, which takes as its theme "We are Nature." The artists in the spotlight are Em'rynn Artunian, Zbigniew Bzdak, Peggy Macnamara, Casey Roberts, William Nichols, Corey Hagelberg, Joanne Aono, Tony Fitzpatrick and Catherine Schwalbe.

A total of 100 works of art star in "Nature Lovers," Johnson said. Visitors to the gallery will see everything from oil paintings to sculptures and photographs.

Johnson pointed out that Peggy Macnamara's watercolors' works will be shown. Macnamara is an artist-in-residence at The Field Museum in Chicago.

"I hope people take away a greater appreciation of nature (when viewing this exhibit)," Johnson said. "And I hope they see it in a different way than they've seen it before."

In addition to the exhibit, there are a few programs scheduled with the topic of nature in mind. Visit https://www.southshoreartsonline.org/current-exhibits to learn more about the programs.

Upcoming programs, which are free, include:

• Nature Stories at 7 p.m. July 7. The program will feature 20 images from nature with speakers giving 20-second explanations about the images. If you have an idea for a story, contact Johnson at Brandon @southshoreartsonline.org.

• A filming screening of "Godspeed, Los Polacos!" at 7 p.m. July 21. This program will also include a Q&A.

• Presentation of the play "Climate Follies" at 6 p.m. Aug. 11.

For more information on the exhibit and South Shore Arts, visit southshoreartsonline.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.