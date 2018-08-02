April Lutton, curator of Southern Shore Art Association’s “Water Works,” has an idea why the chemical substance of one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms can resonate with artists.
“Water is a life force,” she said. “Everybody and everything has to have water. And it’s all around us.”
"Water Works" celebrates its opening with a reception Aug. 3. A total of 17 Southern Shore Art Association artist members have submitted original two- and three-dimensional pieces for “Water.” Each artist has the option to submit three original pieces to the exhibit.
Southern Shore found success last year when it curated a similar “Water Works” exhibit last year.
For this year’s show, artists have submitted three dimensional works such as copper sculptures to oil, pastel, watercolor paintings.
According to Lutton, the parameters the artists must comply with for inclusion in the exhibit are quite simple, regardless of how direct or indirect the connection to the subject may be.
“It has to have something to do with water,” she said. “(The piece could have) a puddle, a flower with dew on it, a storm. There’s a fiber piece of art (in the show) that looks like a lily pond. Anything that has to do with water is fair game.”
“I hope (viewers) enjoy the exhibit,” Lutton said. “I hope they find pieces that they love and want to take home. I hope they feel inspired. I just want them to enjoy it.”
Southern Shore Art Association’s opening reception for “Water Works” is part of Michigan City’s Uptown Arts District’s monthly “First Friday” showcase.
Southern Shore Art Association is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.