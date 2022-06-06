Tickets on sale for 'Monet & Friends Alive' at The LUME Indianapolis

For those interested in immersive exhibits, the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields and its The LUME Indianapolis has a new exhibit scheduled to open in July.

Visitors will be able to explore vibrant digital art of Monet and other Impressionists in the exhibit. The exhibit at The LUME is considered the largest immersive digital display of its kind. There will be various interactive displays on site as well as a menu inspired by some of the works.