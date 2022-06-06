 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Tickets on sale for 'Monet & Friends Alive' at The LUME Indianapolis

Newfields

Pictured is Newfields in Indianapolis.

 Times file photo

For those interested in immersive exhibits, the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields and its The LUME Indianapolis has a new exhibit scheduled to open in July.

"Monet & Friends Alive" opens July 3 at THE LUME.

Visitors will be able to explore vibrant digital art of Monet and other Impressionists in the exhibit. The exhibit at The LUME is considered the largest immersive digital display of its kind. There will be various interactive displays on site as well as a menu inspired by some of the works.

Tickets for THE LUME Indianapolis' exhibit go on sale June 7. Visit discovernewfields.org.

