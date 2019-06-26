Lari Renee Leber, director of Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre’s “Vanities: The Musical,” had a personal connection in mind when it came to helming the musical drama.
“The story starts in 1963, and that’s the same time my grandmother was in high school,” she said. “I think that’s what first caught my eye, retelling the story of my grandmother’s life and how her life could have played out differently.”
Running July 3 through 13, “Vanities” follows Kathy, Mary and Joanne, who meet as cheerleaders in Texas in the early 1960s, as they make their way through three decades of life. Despite the separate paths they take and the good and bad hands life deals them, the trio’s bond remains tight as the years go by.
Featuring songs such as “Who Am I Today,” “We’re Gonna Be Okay” and “Let Life Happen,” “Vanities” is based on a 1976 drama of the same name and made its musical debut in California in 2006. Three years later it made its way off-Broadway.
“I hope (the play) brings back a lot of memories for the audience in their lives,” Leber said. “This show is about friendship and how people change, but at the end of the day, you can still have a lot of love for them, even if they’re different from how you originally remember them.”
Annie Barker is Kathy, Kaitlin Feely is Mary and Ariya Hawkins is Joanne in Canterbury Summer Theatre’s “Vanities.” The trio are also performing together in Canterbury’s current production, the musical revue “The Queen Bees.”
“The Queen Bees” wraps up its run Friday.
“They rehearse (for ‘Vanities’) during the day, then they perform (‘Queen Bees’) at night,” Leber said of his thesps. “When you see people who care about each other, you see a sparkle in their eyes, and these girls are working together all day long. It’s kind of cool to see how quickly you can create a bond.”
“Vanities” will not be staged on July 4.
Next up for Canterbury Summer Theatre is a production of the musical “John & Jen,” which is scheduled to open July 17.