Virtual artistic development: Chesterton Art Center presents next series of children's classes online

Despite an absence of physical connection, Aitchison is still able to easily get her points across to her students, both individually and collectively, in the current virtual setting. Individual and group participation, Aitchison said, is also easily achieved in her digital classrooms.

“I’m able to draw on the (computer) screen, which is a lot of fun,” she said. “The kids are still able to communicate with each other and with me and show me what they’re working on and for me to be able to give them instruction. That’s still present and I like that part of it. There is still a one-on-one connection.”

In addition to guiding her young students down their artistic path, Aitchison noted that Chesterton Art Center’s children’s classes have seen students enroll from outside the Region: past classes have included students from Chicago and Lafayette.

“During the day, the children are in a classroom structure, which is a more formal structure,” she said. “When you’re in an after school program, the structure is less formal and there’s less children in the class and all of the children are focused on the same subject. They’re all working together to get better on their skills and art, and to share their feelings and thoughts.”

Wyatt is also a fan of the class structure and Aitchison’s teachings.