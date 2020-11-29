Virtual artistic development: Chesterton Art Center presents next series of children's classes online

Jennifer Aitchison, instructor at Chesterton Art Center, sees a variety of reasons why her children’s art classes are beneficial to her young students.
“Some of the children come to an art class to work on and find motor skills,” she said. “Some of the children come to an art class because they just love art. Some children come to an art class because they’re exploring ideas of what they may or may not like. And all those children are present in our art classes.”
Chesterton Art Center is kicking off its next round of classes online Tuesday.
Instructor Aitchison’s art CV includes interior design and a decade and a half as a graphic designer. Her works have been published by the Associated Press and Bridesmaids New York.
Last fall, Aitchison joined forces with Chesterton Art Center, where she instructs aspiring artists as young as pre-school age and up to high school students. Previous to Chesterton Art Center, Aitchison taught art at Chesterton Montessori School and has also taught at summer camps throughout the Region.
“I love art and I like to connect with children and help them on their path,” she said. “I see it in children, teenagers, and even adults, where they’re on a path with their art and they can grow from that point or any point in time, and I just enjoy being part of their journey.”
Like many arts organizations, Chesterton Art Center shut its doors in the spring as a result of the first wave of Covid-19. In an effort to continue serving the Region art community and taking safety measures of students and staff into account, Aitchison and Chesterton Art Center decided to take what would normally be in-house art classes to the virtual world.
Aitchison conducted Chesterton Art Center’s first virtual children’s art classes in the summer. Students are introduced to a variety of two- and three-dimensional media along with lessons on modern art history and influential art movements.
Preschool students will require the assistance of an adult during their classes.
“We wanted to come up with a plan to still be a part of the community and be consistent with the changing times,” Aitchison said. “One day, kids are in classes and the next day they’re in quarantine. But we’re still there.”
Amanda Wyatt is a Valparaiso-based art psychotherapist whose two sons, sixth grader Aidan and second grader Liam, have attended Chesterton Art Center’s children’s art classes since September.
“I’ve told many friends and clients of mine about the Chesterton Art Center and their online art classes since the beginning of the pandemic,” Wyatt said via e-mail. “For kids that are doing school completely online, I feel it’s imperative that they get outside social interaction and also tap in to their creativity and imagination. I highly recommend everything the CAC does.”
Despite an absence of physical connection, Aitchison is still able to easily get her points across to her students, both individually and collectively, in the current virtual setting. Individual and group participation, Aitchison said, is also easily achieved in her digital classrooms.
“I’m able to draw on the (computer) screen, which is a lot of fun,” she said. “The kids are still able to communicate with each other and with me and show me what they’re working on and for me to be able to give them instruction. That’s still present and I like that part of it. There is still a one-on-one connection.”
In addition to guiding her young students down their artistic path, Aitchison noted that Chesterton Art Center’s children’s classes have seen students enroll from outside the Region: past classes have included students from Chicago and Lafayette.
“During the day, the children are in a classroom structure, which is a more formal structure,” she said. “When you’re in an after school program, the structure is less formal and there’s less children in the class and all of the children are focused on the same subject. They’re all working together to get better on their skills and art, and to share their feelings and thoughts.”
Wyatt is also a fan of the class structure and Aitchison’s teachings.
"As a mom, I like that the classes are small and that Jen trusts my kids to use multiple art media in her class. They paint on canvases, with different types of paint, and she takes them through step by step to create a piece in which they are proud.
“In fact, we just hung two canvases in each of the boys’ rooms that they created in Jen’s class,” Wyatt added. “For them to have original artwork in their personal spaces is invaluable for their self-confidence and self-esteem. I also like that Jen focuses on art history with the kids and helps the kids understand the importance of the artist or genre.”
Chesterton Art Center’s December classes will center around local nature, animals from the Arctic and Antarctic, and the cubism art movement. As with past sessions, discussions of art history will also be part of the December sessions.
Customarily, Chesterton Art Center’s virtual children’s classes run in four-week sessions. The December classes will run through Dec. 18 to account for holiday breaks. The tuition for the courses includes supplies, which are available for pickup at Chesterton Art Center.
“A child that enters an after school art class is sort of like a child that’s trying out a sport after school,” Aitchison said. “It’s a place where they’re really focused on a thing they love and honing in on those skills and developing those ideas and thoughts and creative problem solving techniques so that they can take it out into their own world and apply it to their day in other ways," the art instructor said.
“As an art psychotherapist I know first-hand the importance of the creative process,” Wyatt added. “I know that Jen values these same principals as I do and trust that she is helping instill the same creative ideals I like to reinforce at home.”
