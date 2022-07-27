'We Shall Defy' and other exhibits star at Wrightwood 659

Art fans will want to make sure they catch four current exhibits at Chicago's Wrightwood 659.

The exhibits titled "American Framing," "Rirkrit Tiravanija: Who's Afraid (of red, yellow and green)" and "Moga: Modern Women and Daughters in 1930s Japan" will be displayed through July 30 while "We Shall Defy" by photojournalist/social activist Shahidul Alam will remain on display as an open-ended exhibit.

All four exhibits are fascinating in their own ways. They speak about society, creativity, the human spirit, freedom, civil unrest and other compelling subjects.

The "American Framing" exhibit features wood frame structures which are housed on one of the floors and in the gallery's atrium. This exhibit is actually a reinstallation of the U.S. entry in the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale.

"Rirkrit Tiravanija: (who’s afraid of red, yellow, and green)" is an evolving exhibit, which was organized by the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden and Smithsonian Institution of Washington, DC. The display, which highlights civil protest images, features various art and murals on the walls which artists create throughout the day while visitors watch. In the room where this exhibit is displayed is also a communal dining setting where guests can sample three different curries. Thai artist Tiravanija regularly uses food and dining experiences in his exhibits as a way for the community to come together over conversations about art, society, freedom, civil unrest and more.

"Moga: Modern Women & Daughters in 1930s Japan," showcases various paintings of children and women from nearly a century ago. It's the first time this collection of paintings is being seen in the United States.

The exhibit "We Shall Defy: Shahidul Alam" is a compelling display featuring the work of Alam as well as other photographers and artists. The exhibit showcases the societal, political and environmental landscape of Alam's home of Bangladesh. Alam is a social activist who doesn't back down from speaking up against the ills of government, corrupt leadership and other wrongs. His views have even landed him in jail. Alam's exhibit is housed on the top floor of Wrightwood 659.

FYI: Wrightwood 659 is located at 659 W. Wrightwood Ave., Chicago. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets are $15 and available only online at https://tickets.wrightwood659.org/events. Admission is by advance ticket only. For more information about Wrightwood 659, visit wrightwood659.org.