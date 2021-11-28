Weinberg/Newton Gallery presents 'Toward Common Cause'

A special exhibit on how art can influence social change is currently on display in Chicago.

"Toward Common Cause: Art, Social Change and the MacArthur Fellows Program" continues to Dec. 18 at Weinberg/Newton Gallery in Chicago. The exhibit is presented in partnership with the Smart Museum of Art.

In the exhibit, visitors will see the work of MacArthur Fellows Wendy Ewald and Amalia Mesa-Burns. The artists' work focuses on LatinX migration in Chicago. The more extensive "Toward Common Cause" exhibit at The Smart Museum of Art features the work of 29 MacArthur Fellows while Weinberg/Newton Gallery zeroes in on the work of Ewald and Mesa-Burns.

"The (entire) exhibit was a huge undertaking. Weinberg/Newton Gallery is excited to be part of such a big endeavor," said Kasia Houlihan, director of Weinberg/Newton Gallery.

Houlihan said the exhibit fits well with the mission of the gallery which is it's "an extension of our mission to create space and conversations about space and social justice issues."

The director said the wonderful thing about this exhibit is that visitors can really see the connection between the works and how art can be a vehicle for social change.