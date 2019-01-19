Tired of battling the cold Chicago temperatures? Then it's time to head to "The Beach."
"The Beach Chicago" runs from Jan. 19 to Feb. 3 in The Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. The interactive exhibit is a public art installation that offers visitors a "day at the beach" while indoors.
"This is perfect for people looking for something creative and fun to do. And it's free and family-friendly," said Michelle Boone, Navy Pier chief program and civic engagement officer.
Boone said pier personnel are always looking for something "new and imaginative" to bring to guests.
"The Beach Chicago," which was created by New York design firm Snarkitecture, is also being presented in collaboration with Expo Chicago.
"We're partnering with Expo Chicago to bring this to guests. It's been a great collaboration with them and their team," Boone said, adding Snarkitecture has also been great to work with. "The (installation) has been a good 10 months in the making," Boone said.
She said one of the missions of Snarkitecture is to present imaginative installations while using art and architecture in new and unique ways.
"It's been fun to see 'The Beach' materialize here," Boone said, adding that watching the scene take shape in the ballroom at Navy Pier was fascinating.
"The Beach Chicago," Boone said, creates an "indoor oasis" for outdoor fans.
Ben Porto, a partner with Snarkitecture, said the company is focused on "accessibility" with its installations.
"We want people to enjoy (the blend of art and architecture) in a more interesting and engaged way," Porto said.
Porto, who grew up in LaGrange, Illinois, said it's an honor to bring "The Beach" to the Windy City. "It's great to have a project in my hometown," he said.
At "The Beach," guests will have the opportunity to relax, play and "swim" on and through a sea of 1 million clear spheres. They are actually recyclable, antimicrobial plastic balls.
"When you enter into the space, you can't quite see the beach yet but the sounds are coming out — you can definitely hear it. Then you come up into it," Porto said. "We ask people to take their shoes off, and (a part of it) actually feels like sand."
There's no water around. But guests can use inflatables on the sea of spheres. "You can float on top almost like you're floating on water," Porto said. There are umbrellas, lifeguard chairs, lounge chairs and signs around the space to make people feel like they're spending a bit of time on an actual beach.
For those who don't want to jump into or float on the spheres, they can stand in a viewing area above it or alongside it and watch others play in the space.
Porto said people generally spend an hour enjoying the installation. "The Beach" also has visited other cities, including Washington, D.C., where it debuted at The National Building Museum. It's also been displayed in Tampa; Sydney, Australia; Bangkok and Paris.
Porto said he believes Chicagoans will embrace the work. "It's a transformation of a familiar activity. It's simple, fun, very bright and accessible," he said.
"The Beach" attracts all ages — from 3 to 93, Porto said.
"We can welcome up to 25,000 people over the weekends that 'The Beach' is open," Boone said.
"What's also great about this is that it's an installation that has been presented in other world class cities and it's good to have an opportunity for Chicago to present the work," Boone said. "We're the third location in North America to present it. And we're proud to present 'The Beach.' "