Works of art are a highlight at 21c Museum Hotel

Sykes said visitors will have access to view the current Chicago exhibit any time of the day.

"And it's a totally different experience when it's dark at night," she said. (Visitors may wander into the hotel to view the exhibit, but during the pandemic, hotel personnel are encouraging non-hotel guests to make free online reservations at 21cchicago.com.)

All the exhibits at 21c Museum Hotels want to encourage people to examine diverse ideologies, beliefs and other life concepts.

"All of them are vastly different," Sykes said, adding all prompt "different discussions and ask different questions."

"We want to get you thinking," she said.

"There are over 110 pieces of artwork from artists from over 20 countries in 'This We Believe'," Sykes said. All the art works are timely, she said. Many of the works speak to topics and events in the news today.

"The subject matter can be more daring than they might have at other institutions," Sykes added. In addition to the works in the galleries, guests will see "Wallworks," by Nick Cave and Bob Faust, which occupy the walls surrounding the elevators on floors 2 to 17.