Works of Maurice Sendak are in the spotlight at South Shore Arts exhibit

Fans of the art and writings of Maurice Sendak will want to plan a visit to The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
"Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition" is currently being presented by South Shore Arts at the center through April 12.
"We heard about the exhibit and booked it about 2 1/2 years ago. It's an exhibit that's been traveling about 10 years," said Bridget Covert, director of exhibitions at South Shore Arts.
"It celebrates the life of Maurice Sendak," Covert said, adding the exhibit features 50 drawings from the artist's repertoire.
Sendak's popular book "Where The Wild Things Are" figures into the display prominently. The artist wrote and illustrated more than 50 books including "Little Bear," "In The Night Kitchen" and "Outside Over There."
Covert said the exhibit, which is set up in a jungle theme, has various interactive opportunities for viewers which youngsters will be delighted to participate in. Daily tours and weekly readings will be part of the activities while the exhibit is up and those interested in tours and readings can call the venue to participate.
"It's fun for all ages," Covert said. Various generations will find the exhibit of interest, she added. "'Where The Wild Things Are' has been around since the '60s and (many people) love the book."
"Where The Wild Things Are" relays the story of Max, who's sent to his room for disobeying. While there, he lets his imagination run wild and envisions interactions with various creatures.
"People who are fans of the book will appreciate the exhibit," Covert said.
In conjunction with the exhibit, there will be a Family Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. Attendees of the festival will have the opportunity to visit the exhibit and take part in a monster creation activity. South Shore Arts will also present printmaking and ceramics workshops during the event.
