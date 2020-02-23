Works of Maurice Sendak are in the spotlight at South Shore Arts exhibit

Fans of the art and writings of Maurice Sendak will want to plan a visit to The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

"Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition" is currently being presented by South Shore Arts at the center through April 12.

"We heard about the exhibit and booked it about 2 1/2 years ago. It's an exhibit that's been traveling about 10 years," said Bridget Covert, director of exhibitions at South Shore Arts.

"It celebrates the life of Maurice Sendak," Covert said, adding the exhibit features 50 drawings from the artist's repertoire.

Sendak's popular book "Where The Wild Things Are" figures into the display prominently. The artist wrote and illustrated more than 50 books including "Little Bear," "In The Night Kitchen" and "Outside Over There."

Covert said the exhibit, which is set up in a jungle theme, has various interactive opportunities for viewers which youngsters will be delighted to participate in. Daily tours and weekly readings will be part of the activities while the exhibit is up and those interested in tours and readings can call the venue to participate.