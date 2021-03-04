WATCH NOW: South Shore Arts' latest exhibit highlights World War II posters

Looking at the juxtaposition of the World War II and COVID-19 pandemic posters, Covert said, will allow people to see how they "resonate" to "what we're called to do now on a global capacity."

Minneapolis artist Piotr Szyhalski created the COVID-19 posters. Szyhalski's posters were done from March through November of 2020. "He created a poster every day during COVID," Covert said. The gallery features 120 of his works.

"A lot of people who have come in have said they get how these exhibits correlate together," Covert said.

In the World War II poster exhibit, viewers will find themes and subjects such as encouraging people not to travel to save on fuel; asking people to offer support and funds to the USO; suggesting individuals work on an American farm via the U.S. Crop Corps and other pleas.

Visitors to the gallery will find a variety of significant posters, many of which will prompt conversations about the similarities between the times.

"There's not much entertainment going on now and this (the exhibition) is a nice way of offering something for people to do," she said. Covert said the spacious art gallery allows for good social distancing. Guests are also required to wear masks. Visit southshoreartsonline.org for more information.