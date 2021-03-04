WATCH NOW: South Shore Arts' latest exhibit highlights World War II posters

A fascinating exhibit which celebrates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II is gracing the walls of the gallery of South Shore Arts in Munster.
The exhibit "Work, Fight, Give!: Fighting from the Homefront" continues through April 12 at South Shore Arts gallery at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
"The World War II exhibit was planned two years ago," said Bridget Covert, director of exhibitions for South Shore Arts. She said another exhibit housed in the gallery and titled "COVID-19: Labor Camp Reports" was chosen for exhibition with the World War II poster display not too long before the art show started.
Also included in the gallery is an exhibit from Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts featuring mobile units from the school's Arts in Action Community Lab.
"Work, Fight, Give!" is presented by Exhibits USA, which is a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance and The Detroit Historical Society in Detroit, Michigan.
Covert said the exhibits were placed to run together because they have an interesting connection. The more than 60 World War II posters feature various war propaganda themes and relief efforts while the COVID-19 posters also reach out to people with certain requests about keeping safe, masking up and staying home.
According to Covert, there are definitely comparisons while viewing the exhibits.
Looking at the juxtaposition of the World War II and COVID-19 pandemic posters, Covert said, will allow people to see how they "resonate" to "what we're called to do now on a global capacity."
Minneapolis artist Piotr Szyhalski created the COVID-19 posters. Szyhalski's posters were done from March through November of 2020. "He created a poster every day during COVID," Covert said. The gallery features 120 of his works.
"A lot of people who have come in have said they get how these exhibits correlate together," Covert said.
In the World War II poster exhibit, viewers will find themes and subjects such as encouraging people not to travel to save on fuel; asking people to offer support and funds to the USO; suggesting individuals work on an American farm via the U.S. Crop Corps and other pleas.
Visitors to the gallery will find a variety of significant posters, many of which will prompt conversations about the similarities between the times.
"There's not much entertainment going on now and this (the exhibition) is a nice way of offering something for people to do," she said. Covert said the spacious art gallery allows for good social distancing. Guests are also required to wear masks. Visit southshoreartsonline.org for more information.
