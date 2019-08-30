It's going to get colorful in downtown Hammond this weekend.
Arts on the Ave returns to downtown Hammond Saturday to cover the streetscape with new public murals.
The free annual festival, now in its fifth year, takes place at Hohman Avenue and Sibley Street between Noon and 5 p.m. Saturday.
"We hold it the last Saturday of every August," organizer Felix "Flex" Maldonado said. "It's basically a celebration of all types of arts, including food, music and the visual arts."
People can see live mural painting, hear music and check out the wares of more than 30 local artist and artisan vendors.
"It's all artists," Maldonado said. "You won't see any insurance offices or window sales. We make sure the focus is on artists. The festival is dedicated to artists and the arts."
The Downtown Hammond Council stages the "outdoor celebration of the senses," which offers "art, food, music and drinks."
This year, artist Casey King and six "surprise artists" will repaint the murals outside of EAT Restaurant at 5201 Hohman Ave. as part of "The Secret 6" mural project. Attendees can chat with them and watch them practice their craft, while popping into EAT to grab a bite to eat from a special menu.
"People can watch us paint and enjoy live music all day. It's part of the summer lineup and we hope it continues to grow," Maldonado said. "It's very grassroots. We're having fun as artists and want people to check us out. We're trying to get exposure for the arts and have a chance to network with fellow artists."
Manuel "Get Down" Feliciano will perform a DJ set that will be followed by an afterparty concert inside EAT.
Visions of Santana, a cover band that plays hits like "Black Magic Woman" and "Smooth" from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and 10-time Grammy Award winner Carlos Santana, will perform a concert at 6 p.m.
The arts festival is free, but the concert costs $5.