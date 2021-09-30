 Skip to main content
Artspace to host fall gallery show this First Friday
Downtown Michigan City will host an art walk this Friday.

From 5  to 9 p.m. Friday, art galleries and other businesses will open their doors to welcome visitors.

Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts at 717 Franklin St. in Michigan City will debut its fall exhibit "FOTOS: Flora, Fauna, Familia & Friends" on the first-floor gallery starting at 5 p.m.

It will feature the work of John DeMato, who specializes in nature and landscape photography. The exhibit's curating artist draws inspiration from natural subjects in natural settings photographed with natural art.

Some of his pieces were taken from the same vantage point at different times of the day and during different seasons.

“These shots haven’t been that calculated as many of my other shots are, like sunsets, where one must wait patiently for just the right view as the sun sets. It's more random," he said. "When I happen to notice the sun reflecting on my walls and pictures, or as the moon travels from one window to the other as the night progresses. I shoot them from my couch. You also notice that the position of the moon changes with the seasons, rising in the window as we get into fall and winter. Random shots with my cellphone.” 

The exhibit also will showcase resident artists including David Newton, Patrick Whalen, Taylor Henderson, Kenny Smith, Jeffrey Baumgartner, Lizzie Bar, Eddie Schultz, Taylor Copper, Dylan Powers and Amber Galloway. They will each reimagine his photos in their own style.

The group exhibition will feature photographs, paintings, charcoal drawings and mixed media.

