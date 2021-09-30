Artspace to host fall gallery show this First Friday

“These shots haven’t been that calculated as many of my other shots are, like sunsets, where one must wait patiently for just the right view as the sun sets. It's more random," he said. "When I happen to notice the sun reflecting on my walls and pictures, or as the moon travels from one window to the other as the night progresses. I shoot them from my couch. You also notice that the position of the moon changes with the seasons, rising in the window as we get into fall and winter. Random shots with my cellphone.”