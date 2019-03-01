Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts in downtown Michigan City will open its first gallery exhibit of the year on Friday, shining the spotlight on the work of one of the artists who resides there.
It's also the first solo exhibit by artist Lizzie Bar, who's been an avid painter for 20 years.
“I've always loved to draw growing up, but started painting when I was 10," Bar said. "What got me started was my grandma. She was my biggest encouragement. She'd give me postcards from friends who would travel and I used those to paint from."
The Long Beach native from LaPorte County now lives in the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts, an artist colony in the 92-year-old Warren Building, a seven-story building on Franklin Street with terrazzo floors and high ceilings that's home to 44 artists and eclectic retail shops. She will exhibit her landscape and impressionist works, which were painted with both oil paints and watercolors, in the exhibit "Oil & Water."
The exhibition in the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts Main Gallery on the first floor is free and open to the public. It can be viewed between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday at 717 Franklin St. as part of the First Friday art walk in the Uptown Arts District in downtown Michigan City, and will remain on display for about three and a half weeks.
Hand-painted notecards from the artist will be available for sale.
The artists who live in ArtSpace plan to announce the rest of their exhibition schedule for the year soon. Since opening in 2016, it's been a cultural hub that's hosted art exhibits, musical performances, live lit readings and a literary festival.
For more information, visit https://www.artspace.org/michigan-city.