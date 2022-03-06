 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

'At the Lake' exhibit showcases beach at Studio 659

  • Updated
  • 0

A new art exhibit showcases the beauty of Lake Michigan and the Whiting lakefront, reflecting the treasured Region pastime of spending a relaxed summer afternoon out in the surf and sand.

Studio 659 at 1413 119th St. is hanging pictures by local photographers of Whihala Beach and Whiting Lakefront Park in its new "At the Lake" exhibit. 

Arts Alive, the nonprofit that recently took over the downtown Whiting gallery, put out a call for photos of "surfers, boats, trees, birds, kids, adults, playground, gazebo, swings, clouds, water splashing on the rocks, weddings, etc."

"The show will represent the visual scenery of beautiful Whiting Lakefront, from Whihala Beach to the pier," the Arts Alive organization said in an announcement.

Often dramatic images in display depict waves crashing on the rocky shoreline, a surfer riding waves by the BP Whiting Refinery, the Chicago skyline off in the distance, a happy couple getting married and a flash-frozen winter shoreline draped in dangling icicles. An extensive window display at the entrance celebrates the northern Lake County city's lakefront with surfboards, beach chairs, beach balls, margarita glasses rimmed with salt, seagulls and a nostalgic historic Whiting Beach mural complete with vintage automobiles.

People are also reading…

'At the Lake' exhibit showcases beach at Studio 659

Studio 659 is shown.

The group exhibition is free to the public and family friendly. It runs for about a month, through April 9.

"At the Lake" can be viewed from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 219.659.8828, visit studio659.org or find Arts Alive on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts