'At the Lake' exhibit showcases beach at Studio 659

A new art exhibit showcases the beauty of Lake Michigan and the Whiting lakefront, reflecting the treasured Region pastime of spending a relaxed summer afternoon out in the surf and sand.

Studio 659 at 1413 119th St. is hanging pictures by local photographers of Whihala Beach and Whiting Lakefront Park in its new "At the Lake" exhibit.

Arts Alive, the nonprofit that recently took over the downtown Whiting gallery, put out a call for photos of "surfers, boats, trees, birds, kids, adults, playground, gazebo, swings, clouds, water splashing on the rocks, weddings, etc."

"The show will represent the visual scenery of beautiful Whiting Lakefront, from Whihala Beach to the pier," the Arts Alive organization said in an announcement.

Often dramatic images in display depict waves crashing on the rocky shoreline, a surfer riding waves by the BP Whiting Refinery, the Chicago skyline off in the distance, a happy couple getting married and a flash-frozen winter shoreline draped in dangling icicles. An extensive window display at the entrance celebrates the northern Lake County city's lakefront with surfboards, beach chairs, beach balls, margarita glasses rimmed with salt, seagulls and a nostalgic historic Whiting Beach mural complete with vintage automobiles.

The group exhibition is free to the public and family friendly. It runs for about a month, through April 9.

"At the Lake" can be viewed from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 219.659.8828, visit studio659.org or find Arts Alive on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.