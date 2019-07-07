“Pardoned by Grace” is a film in the works based off of the book “Behind the Wire: A Prisoner's Journey to the Pulpit” written by Scott Highberger, an outreach pastor at Road to Life Church's Michigan City campus.
MICHIGAN CITY — Regionites will have a shot at being on a movie set in an upcoming film based on the life of a Michigan City pastor.
Open auditions for extras and speaking roles are from 1-9 p.m. Monday at the Road to Life Church at 7056 W. 450 North in Michigan City.
The movie, which will star Joey Lawrence as Highberger, will follow the journey of Highberger from being a prisoner to being a pastor.
Highberger said he struggled with addiction and had been arrested multiple times before he turned himself in to prison and was later pardoned, giving him a second chance at life. Now, he is the outreach pastor at Road to Life and visits prisons to minister to inmates.
The movie is being produced by Graham Family Films and is being directed by Kevan Otto, who has worked with movies such as “Grace of God” and “Question of Faith.” The movie's director of photography, Brian Shanley, has been the cinematographer for “God's Not Dead,” “The Case for Christ,” “Do You Believe” and more.
The movie is set to film in locations throughout Northwest Indiana from July 21 to Aug. 5, Highberger said. All available spots are volunteer positions, with most shifts lasting between four to six hours.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times
