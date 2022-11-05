Author Kenneth Schoon to discuss Pullman

Author and professor Kenneth Schoon will give a talk on his latest book "Pullman: The Man, the Company, the Historical Park" at the Calumet City Historical Society Center & Museum.

He will address the historical society at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at 760 Wentworth Ave. in downtown Calumet City. It's the historic society's last presentation of the year, following a general membership meeting at 2 p.m.

"The name Pullman brings to mind luxurious Pullman cars, the Pullman porters, a major railroad strike, and the story of his company town – a history of urban planning," the Calumet City Historical Society said in a press release. "In 1869, George M. Pullman founded Pullman’s Palace Car Co. and built luxurious passenger cars with comfortable, private sleeping accommodations and attentive service. In 1880, he created the Town of Pullman to consolidate his factory complex and provide housing and living facilities to attract a productive and skilled workforce."

Chicago's historic Pullman neighborhood was recently designated a National Landmark. It's attracted new investment in recent years, including a community center, indoor farm and soap factory.

A living history museum one can stroll through on self-guided tours, it's also home to some of the best preserved utopian worker housing in the United States, a relic of an era of more paternalistic industrial employers.

"The town, built of brick row houses, had styles ranging from executive, skilled craftsman, workers cottages, flats, and boarding houses. The Pullman Land Association owned and leased the residences and public buildings until sold in 1907 to private owners. It was optional to live in town, and wages were not in script," the Calumet City Historical Society said in a press release. "Today, 95% of the original structures stand and is the only landmark district in the Chicago area to have all the designations of the Illinois Register of Historic Places (1969), National Historic Landmark District (1970), Chicago Landmark District (1972), and Pullman National Monument (2015)."

For more information, visit calumetcityhistoricalsociety.org.