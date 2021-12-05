Author of book about serial killer Belle Gunness to sign work at Highland bookstore

"Ammeson uses astute research and punchy prose to chronicle Belle’s transformation from destitute farm girl to one of history’s most egregious female serial killers. The list of Belle’s alleged crimes is lengthy and loathsome: insurance fraud, arson, baby farming, matricide, and child murder," she wrote. "Ammeson brings to life Belle’s despicable deeds and the stories of those caught in her wicked web. Ammeson shares insight into the lives of Belle’s victims and suspected accomplices, details anecdotes from townsfolk about their infamous neighbor, and explores the bedlam created by the media and voyeuristic tourists drawn to Belle’s murder farm. While Belle’s ultimate fate is still a mystery, Ammeson provides multiple theories that will leave amateur sleuths itching to investigate. Compact and captivating, this salacious tale of murderous greed during the early twentieth century will be devoured quickly by true crime fans."