Author of book about serial killer Belle Gunness to sign work at Highland bookstore

The author of a new book about serial killer Belle Gunness will sign copies and meet with the public at a Northwest Indiana bookstore Saturday.
Author Jane Ammeson will sign copies of her latest book "America's Femme Fatale: The Story of Serial Killer Belle Gunness" from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Miles Books at 2819 Jewett Ave. in Highland.
"It's gotten some great reviews," she said.
Michelle Ross wrote in Booklist that Ammeson's nonfiction work dramatizes "an unprecedented and appalling string of murders that stunned the nation."
"Ammeson uses astute research and punchy prose to chronicle Belle’s transformation from destitute farm girl to one of history’s most egregious female serial killers. The list of Belle’s alleged crimes is lengthy and loathsome: insurance fraud, arson, baby farming, matricide, and child murder," she wrote. "Ammeson brings to life Belle’s despicable deeds and the stories of those caught in her wicked web. Ammeson shares insight into the lives of Belle’s victims and suspected accomplices, details anecdotes from townsfolk about their infamous neighbor, and explores the bedlam created by the media and voyeuristic tourists drawn to Belle’s murder farm. While Belle’s ultimate fate is still a mystery, Ammeson provides multiple theories that will leave amateur sleuths itching to investigate. Compact and captivating, this salacious tale of murderous greed during the early twentieth century will be devoured quickly by true crime fans."
Ammeson also will sign copies of her recently released "Classic Restaurants of the Region," which was published by The History Press in August.
An East Chicago native who writes for The Times of Northwest Indiana, Ammeson has written 15 books such as "A Jazz Age Murder in Northwest Indiana," "Lincoln Road Trip," "Hauntings of the Underground Railroad," "East Chicago," and "Brown County."
The Indiana University graduate has won acclaim for her work including a Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Award for "Lincoln Road Trip: Back-Roads Guide to America's Favorite President."
Publisher Red Lightning Books put out her latest work, which Nuvo Newsweekly's Rita Kohn described as "a mesmerizing cautionary tale I had to keep reading despite the late-night hour."
"Ammeson writes narrative nonfiction with a sense of drama to propel us along the unbelievable. The gruesome story remains in full sight at the LaPorte Historical Society," she wrote. "A woman spurned, turned to the dark side."
For more information, call 219-838-8700 or find Miles Books on Facebook.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
Open
Coming soon
Closed
Open
On the move
Open
Reopen
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon