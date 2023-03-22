The author of a new book about Hammond history will appear at a bookstore this weekend.

Former Hammond Historical Society President Curtis Vosti wrote the new photographic history book "Hammond" by Arcadia Publishing. He will do an author signing from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Miles Books at 2819 Jewett Ave.

"Since 1984, Miles Books has made it a point of promoting local authors who have written about various aspects of Lake County history," owner James Roumbos said.

Vosti was a beat reporter for the Times of Northwest Indiana who covered Hammond. He also wrote for Crain's, served as parks administrator for Hammond and was the governor's appointee to the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission.

A longtime Hammond resident, Vosti practices as an attorney and serves on the board of the Hammond Historical Society.

He spent a year researching the book at places like the Calumet Regional Archives at Indiana University Northwest. It features 15,000 words, 163 historical pictures and historic facts, such as about the city's early growth, defunct NFL team and failed bid to snag the county seat from Crown Point.

Vosti describes the work as "a challenge to Hammond youth to use the book to spur interest in whatever slice of Hammond history they look for."

People can call Miles Books in advance to reserve a signed copy or have signed copies of the book shipped across the world.

For more information, call 219-838-8700.