National Novel Writing Month, better known as NaNoWriMo, encourages writers all over the country to stop putting aside excuses for not writing that novel they believe they have in them and just crank an entire book out in a single month.
Local writer Jessica Renslow, who wrote the middle grade novel "Dragonfly Detectives," will offer tips on writing, publishing and NaNoWriMo to young authors at a free workshop this month. Renslow will provide creative writing instruction to aspiring novelists from the 3rd grade through the 7th grade from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education at 100 North Lake Street Gary.
Participants in the Indiana Arts Commission-sponsored workshops will get blank books for writing.
“I’m excited to have this opportunity to showcase some of my hometown’s greatest amenities and teach young people how to craft a narrative in the process. As someone who has lived all over the world, worked in major media markets and chosen to return to Gary, I’m acutely aware of how detrimental designations like Business Insider’s Most Miserable City in the US ranking can be to places like the Steel City," she said. "This is why I am passionate about helping people learn how to dismantle these two-dimensional perceptions and create work that accurately depicts areas like Northwest, Indiana.”
The Gary native has taught writing, podcasting and filmmaking workshops to people of all ages. She has an article coming out in Cricket Media’s Muse Magazine, won the 2002 David Letterman Award for her original screenplay "Stained Glass Graffiti" and won a 2020 Individual Advancement Program to write "Dragonfly Detectives" in the hope of introducing kids to the Indiana Dunes' natural wonders.
Anyone interested in the workshop must sign up in advance by calling 219-395-1821 or visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/renslowwritingworkshop