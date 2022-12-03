 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Author to sign children's book at South Shore Arts

Author to sign children's book at South Shore Arts

Dr. Meg DeMakas will sign copies of her books at South Shore Arts.

 Provided

Author and illustrator Meg G. DeMakas will sign copies of her new book “Maggie’s Not So Big Move” at South Shore Arts in Munster.

A book launch will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at the South Shore Arts Gift Shop at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

She will read from and sign copies of the work, which she said makes a great gift for Christmas and Hanukkah.

DeMakas describes the beginning chapter books, published by Pen It Publications, as “Tale of a Fourth Grade Nothing meets the Tale of Two Cities.”

“When Maggie and her family move to a community celebrating Hanukkah, she worries that Santa won’t know where she lives,” she said. “Luckily Maggie‘s new friend, Lucy Zipperfield, has a solution to the problem. That’s not her only trouble. The new school is advanced and Maggie has to work double time to catch up. Learn how Maggie’s family learns about Jewish customs while sharing their Christmas customs with their new friends.”

DeMakas also has written other books, including “Queen of the Limberlost: The Gene Stratton Porter Story” and four entries in the Tabbie Tales Series.

She attained a doctorate from Loyola University of Chicago and created the educational nonprofit Family Folklore Foundation Inc. that aims to encourage people of all ages to learn about the world. She’s also taught writing workshops at the Northwest Indiana Writing Project at Purdue University Northwest and written plays.

“Maggie’s Not So Big Move” is retailing for $10.

“Enjoy Maggie’s Not So Big Move to discover how Maggie becomes a winner in her new life,” DeMakas said. “Also learn about home teaching, trains and a host of do-it-yourself projects.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

