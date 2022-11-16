 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Author to sign copies of new children's book

  • Updated
  • 0
Author to sign copies of new children's book

Meg G. DeMakas's "Maggie's Not So Big Move"

 Provided

Author and illustrator Meg G. DeMakas penned a new book "Maggie’s Not So Big Move."

She describes her new work, published by Pen It Publications, as "Tale of a Fourth Grade Nothing meets the Tale of Two Cities."

A book launch is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Art Gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in the Miller Beach neighborhood in Gary. DeMakas said the beginning chapter book, which is also on Amazon, would make a great present for Christmas and Hanukkah.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"When Maggie and her family move to a community celebrating Hanukkah, she worries that Santa won’t know where she lives," she said. "Luckily Maggie‘s new friend, Lucy Zipperfield, has a solution to the problem. That’s not her only trouble. The new school is advanced and Maggie has to work double time to catch up. Learn how Maggie’s family learns about Jewish customs while sharing their Christmas customs with their new friends."

People are also reading…

DeMakas earned a doctorate from Loyola University of Chicago and created the educational nonprofit Family Folklore Foundation Inc that strives to encourage people of all ages to learn about the world. She's taught writing workshops at the Northwest Indiana Writing Project at Purdue University Northwest and penned plays.

She's also written books, including “Queen of the Limberlost: The Gene Stratton Porter Story” and four books in the Tabbie Tales Series.

She will read from her new book at a reading sponsored by the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Art Gallery and Family Folklore Foundation, Inc.

"Enjoy Maggie’s Not So Big Move to discover how Maggie becomes a winner in her new life," DeMakas said. "Also learn about home teaching, trains and a host of do-it-yourself projects."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Yellowstone’ season 5 premiere breaks ratings record with 12.1 million viewers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts