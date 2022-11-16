Author to sign copies of new children's book

Author and illustrator Meg G. DeMakas penned a new book "Maggie’s Not So Big Move."

She describes her new work, published by Pen It Publications, as "Tale of a Fourth Grade Nothing meets the Tale of Two Cities."

A book launch is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Art Gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in the Miller Beach neighborhood in Gary. DeMakas said the beginning chapter book, which is also on Amazon, would make a great present for Christmas and Hanukkah.

"When Maggie and her family move to a community celebrating Hanukkah, she worries that Santa won’t know where she lives," she said. "Luckily Maggie‘s new friend, Lucy Zipperfield, has a solution to the problem. That’s not her only trouble. The new school is advanced and Maggie has to work double time to catch up. Learn how Maggie’s family learns about Jewish customs while sharing their Christmas customs with their new friends."

DeMakas earned a doctorate from Loyola University of Chicago and created the educational nonprofit Family Folklore Foundation Inc that strives to encourage people of all ages to learn about the world. She's taught writing workshops at the Northwest Indiana Writing Project at Purdue University Northwest and penned plays.

She's also written books, including “Queen of the Limberlost: The Gene Stratton Porter Story” and four books in the Tabbie Tales Series.

She will read from her new book at a reading sponsored by the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Art Gallery and Family Folklore Foundation, Inc.

"Enjoy Maggie’s Not So Big Move to discover how Maggie becomes a winner in her new life," DeMakas said. "Also learn about home teaching, trains and a host of do-it-yourself projects."