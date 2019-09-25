Author to sign new 1919 Black Sox Scandal book at Highland bookstore this weekend

A Highland author wrote a new book on the 1919 Black Sox scandal in which eight members of the Chicago White Sox were accused of throwing the World Series.
Dan Helpingstine, the author of "South Side Hitmen: The Story of the 1977 Chicago White Sox," "The Cubs and the White Sox: A Baseball Rivalry, 1900 to the Present Oct 26, 2010," and "Chicago White Sox: 1959 and Beyond," just published the new paperback "The 1919 Black Sox Scandal." He will appear between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Miles Books at 2819 Jewett Ave. in downtown Highland.
"Dan is an accomplished local writer and has had many books published," Miles Books owner Jim Roumbos said. "I jokingly tell him that after 30 years of hard work he is now an instant success."
Helpingstine's book revisits the 1919 Cincinnati Reds' upset of the heavily favored White Sox in the 1919 World Series.
You have free articles remaining.
"After allegations of a fixed game between the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 31, 1920, a chain of events led to a grand jury indicting eight White Sox players for conspiring to throw the 1919 World Series to the Cincinnati Reds the year before," publisher Arcadia Publishing said in a press release. "Outside the courtroom, legend says that a young fan approached Shoeless Joe Jackson, just coming off his best overall offensive season with .382 average, and asked him, 'say it ain’t so,' to which Jackson responded, 'it’s so.' Jackson later denied the encounter ever occurred and also denied any guilt in the World Series fix."
Jackson and other players were banned for life after the "scandal that almost took down Major League Baseball" and that "still haunts the team and its fans."
The book includes rare photographs of the last century of White Sox baseball, an interview with ex-White Sox manager Jeff Torborg, a section on the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and a look at the success the White Sox had during the 1950s and 1960s.
Helpingstine, an Indiana University graduate, has worked as a stringer for Northwest Indiana newspapers and published five books on the Chicago White Sox, including three by South Carolina-based Arcadia.