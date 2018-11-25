Authors Sara Noë, John Records Landecker, and Rebecca Sive will appear at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in downtown Michigan City.
The authors will discuss their books, take questions and sign autographs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7. The First Friday event at 101 W. Second Street in Michigan City is free and open to the public.
“Their books are diverse in subject and the trio should interest a broad range of readers,” the Lubuznik said in a press release.
At 5:30 p.m., writer, photographer and artist Sara A. Noë will present her science fantasy novel "A Fallen Hero." Former disc jockey John Records Landecker will discuss the new and expanded edition of his memoir, "Records Truly Is My Middle Name," at 5:45 p.m. At 6 p.m., women’s rights advocate Rebecca Sive will talk about ‘Vote Her In,’ her inspirational, practical guide that explains why and how to elect the first female U.S. president in 2020.
Attendees can browse the exhibits on display at the Lubeznik and imbibe from a cash bar. The night starts off with Noë, a LaPorte resident who participates in the Lubeznik's Sandcastle Writers Group.
“In Sara Noë’s science fantasy novel ‘A Fallen Hero’ we meet Cato, the only half-human, half-ghost in existence and one of eight young fugitives on the run from human government and the Shadow Guards of the Ghost Realm,” the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a news release. “Will Cato be humanity’s savior — or its downfall? As one reviewer noted, ‘Don’t be surprised if you say one more chapter before bed and find yourself closing the cover at dawn.’"
Landecker, the second in the lineup, wrote a memoir about his award-winning 50-year career that included an induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2017.
“The recently-released Hall of Fame edition of Landecker's award-winning book contains four new chapters and seventy additional photos from his storied career,” the Lubeznik said in a press release. “Born and raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan and very well-known to Chicago-area radio listeners, John now lives in Michigan City, Indiana.”
An executive and former member of the Illinois Human Rights Commission, Sive wrote “Vote Her In” based on decades of political experience.
“Research has shown that women in executive government positions are far more likely than men to commit to policies that benefit women, girls, and other marginalized groups, so after centuries of underrepresentation, the author sees the way forward as clear: our best bet for creating a system that is more fair, balanced, and just for everyone is electing our first Madam President,” the Lubeznik said in a press release. “She is the author of ‘Every Day Is Election Day: A Woman’s Guide to Winning Any Office, from the PTA to the White House’ and has taught at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy."
For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219.874.4900.