Authors to read at IUN's Dunes Literary Series event

Local authors will read their literary work as part of Indiana University Northwest's Dunes Literary Series this week.

Novelist and professor Garin Cycholl and writer and poet Janine Harrison will give a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom and in Hawthorne Hall Room 107 on the Indiana University Northwest campus at 3400 Broadway in Gary.

Cycholl is an IUN professor with a new book out.

"Garin Cycholl’s novel, 'Rx,' is an exploration of an American con man in a moment of civil disturbance. His other recent work in poetry and fiction has appeared or is forthcoming with The Typescript, Blazing Stadium and The Dead Mule," IUN said in a press release.

Harrison's memoir about hiking the Camino de Santiago was published by Rivette Press last year.

"Janine Harrison wrote the memoir/guidebook, 'Turning 50 on El Camino de Santiago: A Solo Woman’s Travel Adventure,' poetry collection, 'Weight of Silence' and chapbook, 'If We Were Birds.' Her work has also appeared in Haiku for Hikers, Veils, Halos, and Shackles: International Poetry on the Oppression and Empowerment of Women, Not Like the Rest of Us: An Anthology of Contemporary Indiana Writers, A&U, Gyroscope Review, and other publications," IUN said in a press release. "She teaches creative writing at Calumet College of St. Joseph and serves as a Highland Arts Council member, a teaching artist and an activist. Formerly, Janine was a Highland Poet Laureate, an Indiana Writers’ Consortium leader and a poetry reviewer for The Florida Review. She lives with her husband, fiction writer Michael Poore, and artist daughter, Jianna, in Northwest Indiana."

For more information or to register, visit https://events.iu.edu/.

