Avenue 219 concert to benefit Toys for Tots

Avenue 912 will host a concert to benefit Toys for Tots this weekend.

The show at the concert hall at 202 W. Ridge Road in Gary features a packed bill of local performers. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.

"We have Nate Venturelli opening the night of bands," Avenue 912 owner Patrick Murdock said. "Nate just won the rising star of the year award in Nashville."

Venturelli is known for his hit "Union Man," about his union president grandfather that often plays on local country music stations.

The lineup also includes Kevin Friend, 20/20, The Sharty Savalas Trio, Elena Weston, Bonfire and The 3 Peace Band.

"Avenue 912 is extremely proud and honored to host our second Toys for Tots event," Murdock said. "Last year was very successful and brought in many toys for the children. We expect this year to be even bigger."

It includes many popular acts like Bonfire, an AC/DC cover band.

There's no cover charge. Admission is free with the donation of a toy for a needy child.

"This really is a win-win event for everyone," Murdock said. "All any music fan has to do is bring an unwrapped present to see some top-notch bands. This is sure to be a great time for all who attend."

Half Baked Cookie Co. in Crown Point will sell its cookies and other sweets. It will donate 25% of all proceeds to Toys for Tots.

For more information, call 219-306-6790 or visit avenue912events.com.