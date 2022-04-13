 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Avenue 912 concert to benefit health care workers

  • Updated
Avenue 912 in Griffith is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

A concert Friday at Avenue 912 in Griffith will benefit health care workers.

The concert and wedding venue at 202 W Ridge Road is hosting HealthCare Appreciation Night & Fundraising Benefit for Hospice of the Calumet Area on Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The headliner is Party Foul, which bills itself as "Northwest Indiana and Chicago's self-proclaimed number one party band." It regularly plays venues like Buddy n Pals in Crown Point, The Pub in Hobart, Fuse Bar & Grill in Chesterton and Catch 22 in Merrillville, performing a variety of music: "everything from The Beatles to Bruno."

The opening act is Dirt Born, a Northwest Indiana cover band that specializes in 1990s alternative rock and grunge. 

The band plays venues like Back Court Bar and Final Frame in Crown Point and the Winfield Harvest Fest, performing "everything from Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, and Stone Temple Pilots to Weezer, Pearl Jam, and Bush."

Patrick Murdock, a co-owner of Avenue 912, said it's a concert for a good cause benefiting health care workers at the hospice in Munster that treats patients near death.

"A night to honor those who have courageously tamed our fears by tirelessly working through the pandemic with blood, sweat, and tears," he said. "We are humbled by these heroes. With the long shifts, countless patients, it’s time to celebrate them, knowing we could never thank them enough."

Tickets are $10. It's free for health care workers.

There will be raffles, food and drink specials.

For more information, visit avenue912events.com or call 219-306-6790.

