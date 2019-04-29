Bad Company to rock Hammond's Festival of the Lakes

The classic rock supergroup Bad Company will rock the Region with a free show at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes this summer.
"Bad Company, one of the most iconic classic rock bands, will perform at Hammond, Indiana’s Festival of the Lakes on Friday, July 19, 2019!" Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. posted on Facebook. "Mark your calendars now for this free concert."
The British band was a huge commercial success when it was a stadium act throughout the 1970s, with their first three albums each rising to the top five of the charts in both the United Kingdom and the United States. They are known for hits like "Shooting Star," "Rock 'n Roll Fantasy," "Can't Get Enough", "Good Lovin' Gone Bad", "Ready for Love," "Feel Like Makin' Love," and of course the eponymous "Bad Company," which the popular "Best Show" podcaster Tom Sharpling will play during the background of boring calls during its long lead-up before hanging up on the caller during the rousing power chord-backed refrain of "that's why they call me bad company."
Originally consisting of members of the bands King Crimson, Free and Mott the Hoople, Bad Company has released a dozen albums and remains a staple on classic rock radio to this day.
Nelly and 3 Doors Down are other announced headliners at the popular Festival of the Lakes summer festival that celebrates Lake Michigan, Lake George and Wolf Lake with a carnival, food vendors, a beer garden, fireworks and free nightly concerts.
The Bad Company show at Wolf Lake Pavilion at 2324 Calumet Ave. will be free to the general public, but parking on-site costs $25 per car and $60 VIP passes are also available for anyone who wants to be close to the stage for any of the concerts.
For more information or tickets, visit festivalofthelakes.com.