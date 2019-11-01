The Barker Mansion in Michigan City is hosting a presentation on "Old Japan and the American Gilded Age" that will showcase Japanese art and artifacts collected by the Barker family.
"Late 19th-century Americans were fascinated with Japan," the museum said in a news release. "Numerous wealthy Americans traveled to Japan beginning in the 1870s, collecting art and artifacts as well as learning about Japanese culture. Many Americans saw Japanese culture as a solution to the excesses and problems of the American Gilded Age. As a result, Japanese art and culture had a strong influence on upper-class American culture. Explore this influence through the Barker Family’s extensive collection of Japanese art and artifacts, much of which has never been seen by the public."
The program at the Barker Mansion at 631 Washington St. in downtown Michigan City will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 and last for two hours.
Attendees can learn about the Japanese garden the Barkers commissioned for the mansion in 1909 and gain insight on how Gilded Age Americans view Japan, getting a firsthand look at the photographs and books the Barkers collected on the subject in the 1890s.
A lecture will be followed by a partial tour of the mansion highlighting the Japanese influences.
General admission tickets cost $2 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com or at the door.
Reservations are not required.
For more information, call 219-873-1520 or visit www.barkermansion.com.