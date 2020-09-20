Barker Mansion to bring back blackout tours just in time for Halloween

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Mansion's fifth annual blackout tours will return for a fifth year just in time for Halloween.

"The ghost of Diana of the Dunes, the haunted lighthouse, ghost trains, even Barker Mansion itself: local folklore has fascinated the people of Michigan City for decades," Barker Mansion said in a press release. "The eerie autumnal season is the perfect time to dive into the history of Michigan City legends with the Barker Mansion’s Private Blackout Tour: Myth, Lore, and Legend."

The English manor-style home at 631 Washington Street in downtown Michigan City that was built by railroad tycoon John H. Barker became a museum that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's recently been hosting Barker Blackout Tours just in October in the lead-up before Halloween in which visitors peer into darkened rooms with little more than the faint illumination of tealights and glowsticks.

“This is more than just ghost stories,” Barker Mansion Historical Interpreter Lillie Magers-Pershing said. “We are all fascinated by things we can’t explain. This tour will focus on those stories and how they came to be.”

The tours will take place every 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on October 16, 17, 23, and 24. Advanced tickets are required and walk-ups are not allowed.