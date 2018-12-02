The Barker Mansion in Michigan City plans to celebrate the Christmas season in grand style this December.
The mansion, at 631 Washington St., will host Glowing Lights Nights, in which Christmas tree lights are the only source of illumination, from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Saturdays of Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29. It costs $8 for adults or $5 for kids or seniors.
On Glowing Lights Nights, visitors can tour all three floors of the historic home, which has been decorated for the Christmas season.
At 10 a.m. Dec. 15, the Barker Mansion will let kids make their own toys at the Toys of Yesterday event.
"We will look at Catherine Barker’s historic toys and others from the early 1900s," the Barker Mansion said in a news release. "Then, we will try our hand at making some ourselves. Cost is $2 per child with each accompanying adult free of charge."
People also can go on a Christmas Behind the Scenes Tour through all 38 rooms in the 35,000-square-foot mansion at 7 p.m. on the Fridays of Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.
"The interpreter-led tour will feature the mansion’s 'Christmas Room' which serves as their storehouse for the thousands of ornaments that go into decorating the 160-year-old mansion," the news release said. "Join us for this festive event!"
It costs $15 per adult or $10 per senior or youth, ages 15 and under.
Registration is required for both the Christmas Behind the Scenes Tour and Toys of Yesterday via Eventbrite or by calling the mansion at (219) 873-1520, ext. 5.