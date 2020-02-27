Barker Mansion to celebrate 'Wild Women and Wine'

The Barker Mansion in Michigan City will celebrate the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage and Women's History Month in March by shining a light on "the unconventional women who have shaped Northwest Indiana history through the decades."

The historic mansion at 631 Washington St. in Michigan City and The Michigan City Commission for Women will celebrate "Wild Women and Wine" at 6 p.m. on March 7. The event will include the educational program in the museum's elegant drawing room, a tour of the mansion, sweets and of course vino – two glasses of it.

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote,” Barker Mansion director Sarah Berndt said. “We’re celebrating by highlighting the stories of regional suffragists and influential women who made their mark on the history of Northwest Indiana.”

The presentation will be followed by a scavenger hunt around all three floors of the English Manor-style mansion, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and includes 38 rooms, 10 bathrooms and seven fireplaces. It was built by railroad magnate John H. Barker, who founded the Haskell & Barker Car Co. factory that later become Pullman-Standard before it was torn down and later replaced by the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets Mall.

