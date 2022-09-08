Basics of betting on football can add to the excitement

With the NFL and NCAA football seasons in full swing, it’s time to re-examine what it takes to have a real monetary stake in the games by making a bet at a sports book.

There are many online resources to explore for more in-depth analysis of sports betting and the wide variety of betting options that are available.

Representatives at the live sports book venues at casino properties in The Region will be more than happy to guide you through the process and answer any questions that you may have.

The most common football wager is called a straight bet. The team you bet on must cover what is referred to as a spread, which is a predetermined margin of points.

Each team in a particular match-up for a game is assigned a number. You make your bet by telling the ticket writer the number of the team you wish to bet.

The top team is the visitor, the bottom team is the home team. The point spread is placed to the right of the team that is favored to win the game.

As an example, say there is a “-6” in the line column for the home team. That means if you bet on the home team, that team will have to win the game by seven or more points for you to win your bet.

If you bet on the visitors in the same game, you will win your bet if they win the game, the game ends in a tie, or they lose the game by not more than six points.

If the home team wins by exactly six points, the wager is a “push” and all money is refunded.

Payouts for football bets are based on odds of 10/11, which means if you make an $11 bet you will win $10 for a return of $21.

Point spreads change during the course of the week leading up to the game, but the spread you bet on is the spread your wager will be valued upon.

Another football betting option is called the over/under. It is betting on the total points scored by both teams in a particular game. You wager that the total score of the game will be more or less than the number listed for that game. The payout is figured at odds of 10/11.

If you don’t wish to bet on your team using the point spread, you have the option of betting on your team to win the game by playing the money line.

The odds are based on one dollar. A minus (-) figure for a team in a game match-up means that team is the favorite to win the game, while a plus (+) figure for a team tells you that the team is the underdog.

For example, if a team is listed as -180 in a game, it means the team is the favorite. If you bet $18 on the team you will win $10 for a return of $28 if they win the game.

In the same game the opposing team is listed at +160, which indicates that the team is the underdog. If you bet $10 on them you will win $16 for a return of $26 if they win the game.

Wagering on sports is not for everyone, but for those who wish to have a little “skin in the game” while rooting for their favorite team, it can add a dimension of excitement.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The Baccarat “Hot Seats” promotion returns this month every Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Any mychoice® players club member who has an active bet in the dedicated baccarat room at the East Chicago property will have a chance to win luxury gifts. Two winners will be called every half-hour during the drawing period.

BLUE CHIP: The complimentary entertainment at Rocks Lounge this weekend brings out Euphoria on Friday starting at 9 p.m., What She Said on Saturday, also at 9 p.m., and The Bigger Picture on Sunday for a 3 p.m. matinee performance.

FOUR WINDS: Friday (Sept. 9) promotions are the order of the day from 5 to 11 p.m. (EDT) at the Hartford and South Bend destinations. Play “KaChingKo” at Hartford. Ten guests will be chosen to drop nine colored pucks down the gameboard for a chance to win $100,000. South Bend will host the “BMW Breezin” promotion. Two BMW CE 04 electric motorbikes will be awarded (one at 6 p.m. another at 9 p.m.) along with $3,500 in cash or instant credit throughout the drawing day. Receive one complimentary entry by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds Casino location through the day of the promotions. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker using your W Club players club card.

HARD ROCK: Elizabeth Cook, a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry, will be appearing on Hard Rock Café Stage on Friday (Sept. 9) as Country Music Fridays continue. Look for Chicago blues and soul staple Ronnie Baker Brooks to perform at the same venue on Saturday, also at 9 p.m. The complimentary entertainment at Council Oak Bar Stage is headlined by 8 p.m. shows by American blues guitarist and vocalist Carlos Johnson on Friday and The Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss on Saturday.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Fridays in September are an opportunity for Caesars Rewards players club members to receive up to a 15-times reward credit multiplier for their play. Visit a promotional kiosk from 7 a.m. to 6:59 a.m. on the days of the promotion to earn entries playing slots and table games. Activate your entries from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.