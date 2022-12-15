Battlebots roll into casinos with dynamic new slot game

The robot fighters made popular in the reality TV show will soon be appearing on casino floors nationwide in a slot format titled BattleBots® from Konami Gaming, Inc.

All of the environments, audio and video content, and the machines themselves from the show have been recreated in a linked progressive or stand-alone format that includes giant symbols, expanding reels and a free game feature sure to keep slot enthusiasts enthralled.

The series comes with a mix of bonus features to include animations that bring the most popular “bots” to life, including Hyper Shock, Witch Doctor, Tombstone, Minotaur, SubZero and many more.

The base game has a 5 X 5 reel matrix at 50 lines with a random reel expansion feature that increases the reel window up to a 10 X 5 matrix at 100 lines.

Bonuses are delivered with the help of bots who appear on the screen to perform a battle move that creates win potential for players. When a “Jackpot Nut” appears on reel five, players enter the Giant Nut Jackpot Bonus and a shot at the progressive jackpot.

A giant metal claw appears on the screen to push forward the Giant Nut trophy. Players can select from among 12 “nut” icons to reveal either a mini, minor, major or grand symbol until three matching awards are uncovered and the machine goes into celebratory mode.

The initial launch features two game titles, Red and Blue. Each of these base games gives players a unique free game experience.

Another exciting playing experience incorporated into the game is extra wild stacks which are triggered by a bot who “shakes up” the reels. One or more of the reels is transformed into stacks of “wild” symbols which create significant payouts.

Extra-large symbols have the ability to populate on the reels prior to initiating a spin which can produce winning line pays.

BattleBots Red recreates the TV show’s pre-fight ritual. It can take the player into free game mode with multipliers up to four-times and extra free games.

BattleBots Blue takes players into the wheel spin bonus feature with any three or more bonus Killsaw symbols. At this point a giant Killsaw occupies the screen to give players the opportunity to spin for a chance at the random free game award that can include random multipliers up to four-times.

Konami has taken a popular theme and incorporated it into a gambling format that has the potential to attract a following.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The $500,00 “Blizzards of Cash” promotion continues today (Dec. 15) and again on Saturday (Dec. 17). Drawings will be held hourly from 6 to 10 p.m. The drum opens at 4 p.m. on each promotional day. Three winners will be announced at each drawing to play Blizzards of Cash for a chance to win $500,000. Mychoice players club members can swipe their players club cards at any promotional kiosk to check on their entries.

Barstool Sportsbook’s special promotion for football fans continues through Jan. 10, 2023. Receive one drawing entry for every $10 in bets (straight or parlay) on college or professional games. Bets must be received by Thursday to be eligible for the following week’s Tuesday drawing. Five winners will be chosen each week to win one of the following prizes: Private “watch party” for up to 10 people, “Fanatic” gift cards, and mycash. Winners will have three days to claim their prize. The drum is emptied each week.

BLUE CHIP: Take time from holiday shopping this weekend to stop by Rocks Lounge for complimentary entertainment. The high energy band Nawty will perform Friday while Semple and their accent on Top 40 rock and pop will take the stage Saturday. Both shows begin at 9 p.m. The Sunday 3 p.m. matinee spotlights Yankee Cowboy for country rock.

FOUR WINDS: The “Holiday Gift Express” arrives at all Four Winds Casino locations on Saturday (Dec. 17) from 2 to 11 p.m. (EST). Hourly drawings will be held for electronics that are on everybody’s holiday gift wish list, instant credit and cash. W Club players club members receive one complimentary entry daily through promotion day by visiting a kiosk at any Four Winds property. Simply select a property because there will be four separate drawings. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.

A live on-stage adaptation of the television classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be presented at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo on Saturday (Dec. 17) at 8 p.m. and Sunday (Dec. 18) at 5 p.m. Fun for the whole family and set to the Vince Guaraldi musical score, it brings together the whole Peanuts gang which leads the audience in the singing of Christmas favorites after the final bow. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com.

HARD ROCK: Take a holiday shopping break at Fresh Harvest for the “Classic Rockers” special every Wednesday. Unity Rewards members age 55 and up receive 50 percent off their meal upon presentation of their players card and valid ID.

The complimentary weekend entertainment will be sure to keep you in a festive mood with Simply the Best – A Tribute to Tina Turner, featuring Elise Latrice, hitting the Hard Rock Café Stage on Friday and Mike Wheeler Band on Saturday. Both shows start at 9 p.m. Council Oak Bar brings out Nora Jean Wallace on Friday and Laura Rain & the Caesars on Saturday for 8 p.m. performances.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Holiday “Hot Seats” promotions are set for Friday (Dec. 16) and again Friday (Dec. 23). Caesars Rewards players club members are invited to activate their tier-based entries from 3 to 7:55 p.m. both days. Drawings will take place every 30 minutes from 4 to 8 p.m. Every guest who is actively playing a slot machine with their players card properly inserted is eligible to win. Winners will be awarded at the machine by a member of the Prize Team.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Play the “mycash Survivor Drawing” on Saturday (Dec. 17). Two $1,000 mycash winners will be selected every hour from 5 to 8 p.m. At the 9 p.m. drawing, one winner will be awarded $5,000 in mycash plus all the unclaimed prizes from the previous drawings. Earn tier-based entries playing slots and table games through the day of the promotion, then be sure to activate them at a kiosk on promotion day any time between 5 and 9 p.m.