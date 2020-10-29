Be An #ArtsHero encourages support of the arts

Actor, writer and filmmaker Matthew-Lee Erlbach is hoping for a brighter future for arts workers and organizations.
Erlbach is a co-organizer of Be An #ArtsHero, which is an organization run by volunteers that is helping to encourage people to write to their senators asking for economic relief for arts and culture organizations and workers.
The actor said Be An #ArtsHero was started several months ago.
"We saw that there was a need for a squeaky wheel in Congress," Erlbach said, adding that the arts, entertainment and cultural world gives so much to the American economy and that creative world is currently suffering.
According to the organization, the arts sector in the United States contributes $877 billion to the economy.
The arts sector is not only made up of performers, cultural organizations and groups but a variety of other workers, including electricians, administrators, custodians, ushers, playwrights, publicists and others.
Erlbach said the arts have always been an important part pf people's lives and that must be protected.
"The arts are the very expression of our humanity and our democracy. This is a First Amendment business," he said.
Erlbach, a Chicago native currently living in Los Angeles, said the arts were always a big part of his life, from grade school on.
"I had an incredible arts education in the Chicago school system," he said.
Erlbach said it's important for everyone, including lawmakers, to understand how far reaching work in the arts is. He said people must also better understand "who arts workers are, what they do and where they are."
The actor encourages people to write to their senators to support arts in their own communities.
In the month of October, the Be An #ArtsHero is running the campaign #ArtsAreMySuperPower urging everyone from children to families and those in classrooms to write senators, create art or snap photos to send along in support of arts relief programs. Visit beanartshero.com for more information.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!