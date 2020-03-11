Beach Boys coming to play beach town

The Beach Boys are surfing into town to play one of the biggest beach towns on Lake Michigan.
The critically acclaimed and commercial successful surf rock band will perform their first show since 2018 at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Friday, Aug. 21 in the casino at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo, just across the state line in southwest Michigan.
"As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America’s musical history," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world."
The band is known for oldies hits like “Surfin’,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”
"The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards," the casino said in a press release. "The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history."
The performers at the August concert will include Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and David Marks will not take the stage.
Tickets are $74 to $94, going on sale at 9 a.m. Friday at fourwindscasino.com. Each ticket bought online comes with a digital copy of Love's album “12 Sides of Summer.”