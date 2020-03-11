Beach Boys coming to play beach town

The Beach Boys are surfing into town to play one of the biggest beach towns on Lake Michigan.

The critically acclaimed and commercial successful surf rock band will perform their first show since 2018 at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Friday, Aug. 21 in the casino at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo, just across the state line in southwest Michigan.

"As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America’s musical history," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The band is known for oldies hits like “Surfin’,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”