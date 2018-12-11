The Beach Boys will bring some good vibrations to New Buffalo in August.
The legendary surf rock band, known for hits like "Surfin' USA" and "I Get Around," will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern Aug. 2 in the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo. Tickets start at $69 and are now on sale.
"As The Beach Boys mark more than a half-century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history," according to a press release from The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds Casinos. "The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world. Since lead-singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, 'Surfin,' dozens of the band's chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: 'Surfin’ USA,' 'Surfer Girl,' 'Fun, Fun, Fun,' 'I Get Around,' 'California Girls,' 'Help Me Rhonda,' 'Barbara Ann,' 'Good Vibrations,' 'Wouldn’t It Be Nice,' 'Rock and Roll Music' and 'Kokomo.'"
The concert will feature original members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Scott Totten and Christian Love. Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, and David Marks will not perform at the show.
Having gone through different configurations over the years, the Beach Boys are one of the top-selling bands of all time.
"The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards," the press release said. "The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history. 'Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys,' Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release."
Dinner and hotel packages are available.
For more information, visit FourWindsCasino.com or call 1.800.745.3000.