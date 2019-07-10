Beatles tribute concert to take place at Woodland Park in Portage

A band will perform a free Beatles tribute show at the Oakwood Grand Hall in Woodland Park in Portage later this month.
Chris & Lou will play a "Beatles Celebration Concert" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 24 at the park at 2100 Willowcreek Road as part of the Portage Summer Music Series of free concerts.
"Praised by music critics and audiences alike, Chris Sulcer and Lou Samaniego have been a Northwest Indiana/Chicagoland popular music attraction since the two teamed up in 2004," Portage Township Live Entertainment Association said in a press release. "With their impressive vocal harmonies and guitar-playing talents, this dynamic music duo wows crowds every time they perform. For this concert, the pair will draw from their extensive list of Beatles songs they cover, as well as include some of their original songs. Chris & Lou are indeed also known as a great songwriting team, having won several awards, as well as earning an Emmy nomination for the theme song and the co-producing of 'Everything Begins With Today,' a promo for the NBC5 News Today TV program from Chicago."
There will be areas for dancing, a cash bar and concessions available for purchase.
The free concerts take place at summer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Oakwood Grand Hall just south of U.S. 20 in Portage. Scheduled performers play in a number of genres, including rock, blues, jazz, swing and country.
People are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food, personal items and paper products for the Portage Food Pantry and Gabriel's Horn Women's Homeless Shelter, but it's not required.