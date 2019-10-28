A theatrical production of the classic romantic fantasy "Beauty at the Beast" is coming to the stage at Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus.
The university's Communication and Creative Arts Department will put on Warren Graves’ non-musical production of “Beauty and the Beast,” a French fairy tale that inspired the beloved 1991 Disney animated film.
“This show will be a magical retelling of the classic fable and a beautiful illustration of the transformative power of love and trust,” said professor Morgan McCabe, who's directing the play.
It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9; at 3 p.m. Nov. 10; at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23; and at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at Alumni Hall in the Student Union & Library Building at 2233 173rd St. in Hammond.
"This miraculous story features a merchant named Blotti, who is unable to find his way home through a confounding forest after his misfortunes in the China seas and stumbles into the magic castle of the Beast," Purdue Northwest said in a news release. "The Beast offers him riches to please his trio of lovely daughters, along with the Key of Journeys to find his way home again, if Blotti promises to send his youngest and purest daughter, Beauty, to live with him in the Castle."
You have free articles remaining.
The play is intended to appeal to both adults and children. Purdue Northwest said it's "filled with wry humor, scenes of daring and magic."
“It’s a classic fairytale with a twist," said student Matthew Zipko, who plays the role of Blotti. "It still has the magic element but with added humor, darkness and romance."
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, $10 for students and free for kids under 12 years old.
They can be purchased at the door or online at pnw.edu/theatre.