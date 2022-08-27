 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Beer & Bacon Fest to be presented at Round Barn's Public House

  • 0
Round Barn Winery, Distillery & Brewery

Pictured is The Round Barn Winery, Distillery & Brewery.

 Provided

The Beer & Bacon Fest comes to Round Barn’s Brewery and Public House in Baroda, Michigan on Aug. 27.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy four pre-selected craft beers which will be paired with bacon-inspired dishes. There will also be live music from JR Clark.

On the pairing menu will be Kölsch Michigan Kölsch Ale paired with bacon jam crostini, brie cheese, apple slices and caramelized onions; Clouded Mind Hazy IPA paired with char-grilled stone fruit, crispy bacon, burrata cheese, Michigan greens, and balsamic glaze; Trailhead Extra Pale Ale paired with roasted jalapeño deviled eggs, candied bacon and pickled onions; and Black Dog Porter ¬American Porter paired with a smoked maple bacon glazed donut.

The event will be held in the Beer Garden at Public House. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. Cost is $15 to $20. Tickets are $20 for guests 21 and older and $15 for Mug Club and Vineyard Premier members. Visit roundbarn.com for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Beast”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts