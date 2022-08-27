Beer & Bacon Fest to be presented at Round Barn's Public House

The Beer & Bacon Fest comes to Round Barn’s Brewery and Public House in Baroda, Michigan on Aug. 27.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy four pre-selected craft beers which will be paired with bacon-inspired dishes. There will also be live music from JR Clark.

On the pairing menu will be Kölsch Michigan Kölsch Ale paired with bacon jam crostini, brie cheese, apple slices and caramelized onions; Clouded Mind Hazy IPA paired with char-grilled stone fruit, crispy bacon, burrata cheese, Michigan greens, and balsamic glaze; Trailhead Extra Pale Ale paired with roasted jalapeño deviled eggs, candied bacon and pickled onions; and Black Dog Porter ¬American Porter paired with a smoked maple bacon glazed donut.

The event will be held in the Beer Garden at Public House. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. Cost is $15 to $20. Tickets are $20 for guests 21 and older and $15 for Mug Club and Vineyard Premier members. Visit roundbarn.com for more information.