Behind the Fur event at Mascot Hall of Fame to feature behind-the-scenes stories

The 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame inductees are shown.

 Provided

People will get to hear behind-the-scenes stories from mascots at the upcoming Behind the Fur event at the International Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting.

The Mascot Hall of Fame at 1851 Front Street in downtown Whiting will host Behind the Fur from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

"The Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana is offering a conversation with the masterminds in the world of mascots called, Behind the Fur," the Mascot Hall of Fame said in a press release. "Behind the Fur is an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, for guests to hear up close and personal the exhilarating behind-the-scenes stories from professional mascots."

A panel discussion moderated by Executive Committee Chairman Joby Giacalone will take place at 7:15. It will feature Hall of Fame inductees like Southpaw from the Chicago White Sox, Globie from the Harlem Globetrotters, Boomer from the Indiana Pacers and Sluggerrr from the Kansas City Royals.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

People can submit their own questions.

"Learn how these elite performers became mascots, and what it takes to stay at the top of their game," the Mascot Hall of Fame said in a press release. "Experience firsthand from the wife of a professional mascot, Shari LeMonnier, as she shares and remembers stories of her husband, the original Benny the Bull."

Tickets range from $60 to $80 with members getting 25% off. It includes food, soft drinks and water.

For more information, visit mascothallofame.com or call 219.354.8814.

