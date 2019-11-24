Country singer Ben Danaher will share tunes from his recent debut album and other songs Nov. 24 in Hammond.
Danaher opens for singer Aaron Lewis at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino.
Touring with Lewis, Danaher said, has been a rewarding experience.
"It's been pretty fast-paced. And I've gotten to see a lot of cities I've never been in. It's awesome," Danaher said. He said it's also been an interesting experience opening for a popular artist, who already has an established fan base, and coming in and trying to win the fans over "when they don't know who you are."
Lewis' fans have been "responding very well" to Danaher's music, the singer said.
Danaher's most recent album, "Still Feel Lucky," features songs in which the singer deals with struggles and tragedies from his personal life, including the deaths of his brother, who was murdered, and his father.
"Anytime you release a record as personal as this one is to me, it's scary. You don't know how (audiences) are going to perceive it," he said.
About songwriting and making music, Danaher said many subjects of his songs are often based on personal experience.
"I'm kind of one of those guys who's pretty self-reflective. It's hard for me to fabricate something. (The album) was a very therapeutic project for me."
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Dealing with such personal issues, tragedy and heartbreak in song, he said, has also made a "connection" with many people in his audience.
"It's like a built-in support system and healing,' he said, adding that many people will talk to him after a show and share their own experiences of loss and heartbreak, and also let him know how the songs have touched them.
"People have taken something away from it," Danaher said.
The singer recently recorded six new singles and always has ideas for other new tunes.
To learn more about the singer, connect with Ben Danaher on Facebook. To learn more about upcoming shows at The Venue, visit horseshoehammond.com.
FYI: Ben Danaher will open for Aaron Lewis at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond. Visit horseshoehammond.com.
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Aaron Lewis
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Winter Lights Night Festival
The Gift of Art
HoliDaze Craft Show
Holiday Show and Sale
Holiday Affair Vendor and Craft Show
Miller Woods Hike
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.