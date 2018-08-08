BESS Art Exposure showing exhibit by Merrillville artist

Merrillville-based artist DeVante T. Mosby is exhibiting his work at BESS Art Exposure this month.
Mosby's artwork will be on display at the gallery at 5386 Broadway near the border of Merrillville and Gary through Aug.18. A reception will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug.17.
He's been creating art since scrawling the word "Batman" into his grandmother's cherrywood coffee table at the age of 3.
"Ever since then, Mosby has become a very talented artist that can contend with the best of them. What’s interesting at the age of 2, Mosby was diagnosed with autism but Mosby hasn’t let that define who he has become as an artist," BESS Art Exposure said in a news release. "Mosby creates imagery of his renditions of comic book heroes, putting them in different situations, or just abstract paintings and drawings. From political, to anime, to pop art, Mosby tends to draw the viewers in for a better look at what’s being presented."
The exhibit is a last-minute replacement for a show by artist Emily Derek, who was not able to exhibit at the gallery this month but might "in the near future."
For more information, call 219-318-3816, visit bessartexposure.com or find the gallery on Facebook.
To support the gallery, go to gofundme.com/keeping-the-art-alive.