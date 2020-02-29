Best of the Region voting starts

It's that time of the year again.

Voting kicked off Saturday in The Times Media Co. Best of the Region 2020.

People from across Northwest Indiana can vote for their favorite businesses, nonprofits and other institutions in the community in many categories, including Beauty+Wellness, Entertainment, Healthcare, Professional Services, Shopping, Education+Instruction, Food+Dining and Living.

It's a chance to vote for your favorite spa, dance school, microbrewery, fine dining restaurant, hot dog, doctor, church, city or town, chef, bank, bike shop and gift boutique to help give them the recognition they so richly deserve.

You can vote on anything and everything, or just for your favorite bowling alley, coffee shop or casino.

"Although the Best of The Region contest has been highly successful through the years, we have decided to add in new elements this year to help take it to the next level," Times Media Co. Vice President of Sales Tom Schager said. "We added 40 to 50 new categories that we feel will engage Northwest Indiana residents that may have missed out in the past."

New categories include Best Bartender, Best Tattoo Artist, Best Yoga Instructor, Best Mayor, Best Chamber of Commerce, Best Lawyer and Best CPA.