alert top story urgent

Best of the Region voting starts
Joseph S. Pete

It's that time of the year again.

Voting kicked off Saturday in The Times Media Co. Best of the Region 2020. 

People from across Northwest Indiana can vote for their favorite businesses, nonprofits and other institutions in the community in many categories, including Beauty+Wellness, Entertainment, Healthcare, Professional Services, Shopping, Education+Instruction, Food+Dining and Living.

It's a chance to vote for your favorite spa, dance school, microbrewery, fine dining restaurant, hot dog, doctor, church, city or town, chef, bank, bike shop and gift boutique to help give them the recognition they so richly deserve.

You can vote on anything and everything, or just for your favorite bowling alley, coffee shop or casino.

"Although the Best of The Region contest has been highly successful through the years, we have decided to add in new elements this year to help take it to the next level," Times Media Co. Vice President of Sales Tom Schager said. "We added 40 to 50 new categories that we feel will engage Northwest Indiana residents that may have missed out in the past."

New categories include Best Bartender, Best Tattoo Artist, Best Yoga Instructor, Best Mayor, Best Chamber of Commerce, Best Lawyer and Best CPA.

The winners of the popular vote, which is open to the general public, get the coveted "Best of the Region" signs that are displayed in the storefronts and foyers at fine establishments across the Region.

Voting runs through March 31. In a twist designed to promote more voting and participation, nominees can purchase a "text to vote" option this year that would let their customers and fans vote for them by texting 219-321-8683 (VOTE).

People can vote once per day, per category, whether online or by text.

The Times also plans to celebrate the Best of Region and the best marketers in Northwest with a Times Best of the Region 2020 Publisher's Awards celebration at 5:30 p.m. May 28 at the Blue Chip Casino at 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City.

The awards gala will have a Roaring '20s theme, with dinner, drinks and dancing.

For more information, visit nwi.com/bestof or grab a copy of Sunday's Times.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

