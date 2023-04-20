It’s a mathematical fact that when you play a slot machine betting less than max coins per play for a particular game, you're not taking full advantage of the machine's programmed long-term payback percentage.

Every slot machine game is governed by what is known as a PAR (Probability and Accounting Report) sheet. It is proprietary information accessible by gaming property owners when they bring new games aboard.

Among the statistics available is a long-term payback percentage for the particular configuration of a game a property wishes to add to its slot machine inventory. The calculation is based on max coins played.

How does this impact slot players? First of all, it doesn't mean that you should play max coins on every machine you play. That can become a very expensive proposition for a majority of players, given the multi-line, multi-coin capabilities of modern slot technology.

It does mean that you should avoid playing some machines if you are unwilling or unable to invest max coins per spin. Among these are progressives, units with bonus multipliers based on the number of coins you play, and tiered-progressive games in which winning the jackpot is contingent upon max coins.

Just because you play less than full coin doesn't mean you'll get different combinations on the reels, or more importantly, fewer winning ones. It just means that you're not taking full advantage of the machine's long-term payback.

Unfortunately, the payback percentages of individual machines are a mystery to players. Such information is guarded, known only by the manufacturer and the casino owner.

State-regulated gambling properties are obligated to report monthly figures on slot play, but the cumulative statistics are based on the destination's entire inventory of machines, broken down by denomination.

By way of illustration, here's a scenario under which the payback percentage of a machine could become higher than what it was programmed to be by the manufacturer:

A traditional three-reel spinning slot's pay table advertises a jackpot of $2,000 for one coin played, $4,000 for two coins played, and $10,000 for three coins (full coin) played.

If nobody ever played three coins, the machine would never have to pay a $10,000 jackpot, yet its programmed payback percentage is calculated based upon the mathematical probability of that occurrence.

Therefore, that machine would reflect a higher "hold" percentage for the casino than what its PAR sheet showed.

Video poker players, on the other hand, are able to calculate payback percentage based upon the pay table of the particular game they are playing. But playing less than full coin on video poker can affect that percentage as well.

Video poker progressives have a positive impact on player expectations, depending upon the size of the jackpots for a royal flush, aces with the kicker, etc. Factor in the cash-back and points you earn for using a player's club card and long-term percentage payback on such games will increase.

It is one of the reasons that video poker progressives, once very common in casinos, have all but disappeared.

BONUS ROUND-UP:

WORLD SERIES OF POKER CIRCUIT: Kenneth Baime, a well-known and frequent participant in poker tournaments both locally and nationally since 2009, secured his third Circuit gold ring last week at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois, for winning the $400 no-limit hold’em event and a prize of $90,183. The event attracted 1,082 entries for a total prize pool of $557,320. Last summer the Glenview, Illinois, native finished 46th among over 8,000 entries in the Main Event at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. He collected $176,200 for his sparkling performance in what is recognized as professional poker’s world championship. His career live winnings total more than $1.1-million.

