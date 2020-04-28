Beverly Shores Depot art exhibit transitions online because of COVID-19

The Depot Museum and Art Gallery in a historical train station at 525 Broadway in Beverly Shores is hosting its annual season opener and fundraiser online instead of physically in person in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
5x5 at the Depot will take place digitally at 5 p.m. Friday, May 8.
The concept is pretty straightforward: it's all there in the name. Artists from across Northwest Indiana donate work that measures 5” x 5” to The Depot Museum and Art Gallery that's sold to the public for $55 each.
"Proceeds from the event help support ongoing programming for the 501c3 non-profit organization," the gallery said in a press release. "5x5 at the Depot is in its 3rd year. Under normal circumstances, it is held at the historic Depot in Beverly Shores."
The annual 5x5 at the Depot exhibit has transitioned online since a face-to-face gathering is not allowed under the current circumstances.
“We wanted the show to go on, but needed to think outside the box for a way to hold the event responsibly," Gallery Director Caryn Brown said. "To learn more, people can visit thedepotmag.org, where we have published a comprehensive list of answers to Frequently Asked Questions.”
The work will be sold online at bsdepot.com at 5 p.m. on May 8.
“We have more than 100 artworks in a variety of media donated by 50+ artists," Brown said. "Once a visitor has made a selection, they can put the item in their shopping cart, but it does not become theirs until they pay for it at checkout using a credit or debit card."
Anyone who lives in the area can swing by The Depot to pick up their purchases curbside from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12 or from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Pieces also can be shipped for a discounted fee of $5 to anyone who lives outside the area, with shipping fees added after purchase.
“There are no exchanges or refunds, and competition for art can be fierce, so the best way to ensure you get the item you want is to put it in your shopping cart and go directly to checkout,” Brown said.
For more information, visit bsdepot.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.