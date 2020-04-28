Beverly Shores Depot art exhibit transitions online because of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Depot Museum and Art Gallery in a historical train station at 525 Broadway in Beverly Shores is hosting its annual season opener and fundraiser online instead of physically in person in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

5x5 at the Depot will take place digitally at 5 p.m. Friday, May 8.

The concept is pretty straightforward: it's all there in the name. Artists from across Northwest Indiana donate work that measures 5” x 5” to The Depot Museum and Art Gallery that's sold to the public for $55 each.

"Proceeds from the event help support ongoing programming for the 501c3 non-profit organization," the gallery said in a press release. "5x5 at the Depot is in its 3rd year. Under normal circumstances, it is held at the historic Depot in Beverly Shores."

The annual 5x5 at the Depot exhibit has transitioned online since a face-to-face gathering is not allowed under the current circumstances.

“We wanted the show to go on, but needed to think outside the box for a way to hold the event responsibly," Gallery Director Caryn Brown said. "To learn more, people can visit thedepotmag.org, where we have published a comprehensive list of answers to Frequently Asked Questions.”